Graying (Not Just Me)

Was out in my childhood suburb recently, and it was striking how obvious the signs of demographic change was. It wasn't an entirely new suburb when my parents moved there, but still it was populated mostly by people either with kids or of similar age. Things like seniors only communities springing up and ubiquitous ads for house cleanout services (somewhat morbidly), plus just the age of people one saw around, were signs of change!
I used to be more sanguine about the public policy response to an ageing population, as those people vote, but for various reasons my relative optimism was, I think, misplaced.