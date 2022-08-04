How Did This Happen

The teacher shortage in America has hit crisis levels — and school officials everywhere are scrambling to ensure that, as students return to classrooms, someone will be there to educate them.Imagine the nerdrage coming off journalists if a similar piece was published about journalism which quoted no journalists!!
The piece is ok generally, but "talking to one current teacher or a teacher who recently quit" seems like a reasonable starting place! A single "why did you leave the profession?" quote!
Related: all the people who screamed about students having their lives ruined because of lazy teachers during covid are pretty quiet about the "no teacher" situation now!