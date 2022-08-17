Playing Wii In Second Life

Looks great! pic.twitter.com/aFFcvLv4ES— james hennessy (@jrhennessy) August 16, 2022
Took me awhile to realize that was Sagrada Familia, somewhere I have been several times. It doesn't look like that, and not just because of shitty graphics.
I remember in the early days of "the internet," VRML was a big thing because all the big brains believed internet shopping couldn't be popular unless they could "simulate the experience of walking through a real mall" or some nonsense like that.
The promise - even fake - of exciting online life is that it's an escape from the real thing, not that it's just a dull 16 bit graphic simulacrum of it.