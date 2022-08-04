Policy Is Working!

Forgot it was new jobless day, and with 260,000 new lucky duckies, we can see that the "cause a reession" policies are working! Not surprising, as causing a recession is the easiest policy trick in the world, but for some strange reason (not so strange, really), those with the courage to cause immense misery for other people are always lauded!
I roll my eyes every time politicians (not necessarily faulting them) claim the policies will create "millions of new jobs" or whatever, because we have (at the moment, but not soon!) plenty of jobs. People need raises, which they won't allow.