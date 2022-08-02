The News And Talking About The News

But The Times’s investigation, based on a vast trove of confidential tax returns and financial records, reveals that Mr. Trump received the equivalent today of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire, starting when he was a toddler and continuing to this day.Remember how after one day none of our political reporters ever mentioned it again (this might be an exaggeration, but I suspect not a big one!).
Much of this money came to Mr. Trump because he helped his parents dodge taxes. He and his siblings set up a sham corporation to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents, records and interviews show. Records indicate that Mr. Trump helped his father take improper tax deductions worth millions more. He also helped formulate a strategy to undervalue his parents’ real estate holdings by hundreds of millions of dollars on tax returns, sharply reducing the tax bill when those properties were transferred to him and his siblings.
That's what I mean when I say that while there is of course a lot of good journalism, what people hear about is largely governed by the interests and whims by our objective political reporters. Increasingly so, as somehow all news became a subset of politics, instead of the other way around.