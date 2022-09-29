Dark Brandon Was Put On This Earth To Mint The Trillion Dollar Coin

It is his destiny.
If Democrats don’t use their power to act against this threat, it will be a serious dereliction of duty. Here’s a start: Pass legislation in the lame-duck session that will disable coming GOP threats to default on the nation’s borrowing limit (causing financial havoc), which Republicans will try to use as leverage to force major concessions from Democrats.
They will threaten to blow up the world, and "everyone" will agree that the Democrats have no choice but to given in to their demands.
There is another way:
