Friday, September 30, 2022

Defund News Outlets

That news outlets - and not just the local ones - are just copaganda megaphones is a criticism every reporter is aware of. They could disagree with this criticism, but instead I don't think I've seen a single prominent reporter (again, this is a national problem, too, even if some of the less obviously sophisticated examples tend to be local news) even address the complaint.

(The national outlets do copaganda on issues like bail reform and "blue city/state" urban crime rates, generally ignoring all facts in favor of right wing/cop union spin on any given issue).

How do you reform that?
by Atrios at 14:30