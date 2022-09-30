Defund News Outlets

(The national outlets do copaganda on issues like bail reform and "blue city/state" urban crime rates, generally ignoring all facts in favor of right wing/cop union spin on any given issue).
How do you reform that?
Local news is literally like, "An officer ODd looking at fentanyl."— Tana Ganeva (@TanaGaneva) September 30, 2022
Big city rags are like, "Gangbanger gets off free after trying to kill cop because of bail reform"
Prestige national outlets are like, "Here's our 95th article about why Chesa Boudin is bad."