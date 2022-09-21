Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Don't See How Donnie Two Scoops Wriggles Out Of This One

That this is factually true, and the fact that any of us would be jammed for overstating income on a mortgage by 20% if our lender got cranky...
For 20 years, Donald Trump and his family enriched themselves through "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentations," New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges in a new lawsuit that accuses the Trumps of "grossly" inflating the former president's net worth by billions of dollars and cheating lenders and others with false and misleading financial statements.
Two sources close to Maggie Haberman insist this is very unfair.
by Atrios at 12:00