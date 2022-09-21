Don't See How Donnie Two Scoops Wriggles Out Of This One

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general is suing former President Donald Trump and his three adult children, alleging business fraud.— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 21, 2022
That this is factually true, and the fact that any of us would be jammed for overstating income on a mortgage by 20% if our lender got cranky...
NBC News | BREAKING: NY Attorney General Letitia James is referring the findings of her investigations to the IRS Criminal Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for possible federal criminal prosecution.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 21, 2022
For 20 years, Donald Trump and his family enriched themselves through "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentations," New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges in a new lawsuit that accuses the Trumps of "grossly" inflating the former president's net worth by billions of dollars and cheating lenders and others with false and misleading financial statements.Two sources close to Maggie Haberman insist this is very unfair.