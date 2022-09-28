Crank right wing ideas, like "tax cuts for rich people always lead to higher growth," and "spending on schools for poor kids, while nice, will possibly destroy the economy," are basically believed in The Discourse. Right wing crankery is a bit too mean, but otherwise correct.
So even as the Truss actions in the UK are threatening to destroy the economy, the press will still portray the "tax cuts for rich people" budget as a "growth plan."
If a left wing government called their plan to hike taxes on rich people to 70% while spending all the money on public services a "growth plan," the press would certainly not echo the label.