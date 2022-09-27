[Serious pundit voice] Now is not the time to bring politics into this...
The simple point about climate change is that both action and inaction get more costly every year. Whether action is reducing carbon emissions or trying to reorient society to deal with the failure to do so, it gets harder and harder to do (even as the price of renewables falls, one good thing).
And as for inaction, that one's pretty obvious.
Above my pay grade to know how 'good' the IRA is. It's a big enough victory that the well-intended interest groups will want to claim it as a victory (I'm not faulting them for that), but...
Stay safe, Florida.