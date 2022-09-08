I Can See You

In the category of, "don't expect me to pretend you are a good faith actor," centrist dickheads and other people in the media pretending to care about public school kids only when teachers go on strike is a regular entry.
Over the images of striking teachers we hear about how these strikes are not “a good look”, with the obvious implication being “okay, let’s wrap it all up”. Since it’s the district that hasn’t offered the teachers a contract yet, the only way this can hurry up and end is if the teachers simply pack it up and go home.