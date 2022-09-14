Just What Is The Racism Factory For

The racism was okay, but the pervy stuff crosses the line?
what exactly do you think the Manhattan Institute does, Will? https://t.co/sslr7dbyOF— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) September 14, 2022
A giant problem in The Discourse is that chummy media bros treat the people who work in conservative media/politics/think tanks as Respectable Honorable opponents. The conservative movement is built on bigtory. It's all bigotry. I know it was more fun when you could pretend it was about top marginal tax rates, or whatever, but stop it!
You don't have to be nice to your racist uncle, and you don't have to be nice to the guy who runs the racism factory.
...expanding the tweet to make the context clearer.
Hey @reihan, do donors have your nads in a vise or do you keep this despicable hatemonger on payroll because you agree with him? https://t.co/OlEIORRusE— Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) September 14, 2022