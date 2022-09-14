Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Just What Is The Racism Factory For

The racism was okay, but the pervy stuff crosses the line?

A giant problem in The Discourse is that chummy media bros treat the people who work in conservative media/politics/think tanks as Respectable Honorable opponents. The conservative movement is built on bigtory. It's all bigotry. I know it was more fun when you could pretend it was about top marginal tax rates, or whatever, but stop it!

You don't have to be nice to your racist uncle, and you don't have to be nice to the guy who runs the racism factory.

...expanding the tweet to make the context clearer.
by Atrios at 09:00