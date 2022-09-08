New "Compromise" Just Dropped

I suppose it's a little funny that conservative are now doing what supposed center-lefties did for decades, demanding people on "their side" agree to compromises that aren't actually on the table and wouldn't put the issue to rest even if they were.
Not having pro-life battleground candidates stake out a clear, unified position on something like a 15-week ban on the day that Dobbs was announced seems like a strategic blunder.— Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) September 8, 2022
Roe was the compromise, Casey was the unworkable modification of that compromise, and Dobbs is now giving one side what they said they wanted. There is no "compromise" that makes people say, "ah, yes, this is a wise compromise, we can move on from this issue now."
Just starting places for the next battle in a fight that will never end.