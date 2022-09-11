No One Cares About Your Nerd Shit

The entire news apparatus of multiple countries attempting to sell interest in the monarchy is basically that. Most people don't care about this nerd shit, and the dual message of "the queen (king) is super important and powerful but also has no real power" doesn't really help to sell it.
Everyone likes this bit from the Irish Times, which is funny, but I think it gets to the point even without the last line.
Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who’s really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it’s like having a neighbour who’s really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.Most people just aren't that into clowns.