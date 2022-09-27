Tuesday, September 27, 2022

NYT Defense Force, Assemble

It is a bizarre defense, suggesting the sole purpose of reporting was its specific impact,  something they would normally deny (disingenuously).

There are actually some valid defenses for "held the bombshell for the book," but I actually rarely see them being made, suggesting they aren't actually the reasons. Instead you get this nonsense.

My big problem with the practice of sitting on bombshells is, how does a reporter actually report stories while pretending not to know lots of things they actually know? A minefield of their own making.
by Atrios at 09:00