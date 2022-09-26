Purification By Fire

The new nutters who run the UK are basically strong believers in "we must burn it all down to save it." Phoenix, rebirth, that kind of thing.
The Discourse generally accepts that right wing economic ideas are basically correct, but maybe we should be slightly nicer around the edges. It's never really defined what actual outcome would make this true. The word "growth" is thrown about, but as "we" all know, the high growth eras in both the US and UK were before the Reagan/Thatcher demolition of the post-war consensus.