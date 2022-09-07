Just some tchotchkes.
A document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club last month, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material stashed in the Florida property.
Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.
This Haberman piece was one of her all time greats.
Just speculating here, readers!
The question, as with so much else around Mr. Trump, is why?
Potential reason one: Trump is a pack rat!
Exciting documents
Mr. Trump, a pack rat who for decades showed off knickknacks in his overstuffed Trump Tower office — including a giant shoe that once belonged to the basketball player Shaquille O’Neal — treated the nation’s secrets as similar trinkets to brandish.
Potential reason two: Oh just because thinks he can!
‘L’état, c’est moi’
Potential reason 3: Just ornery like a toddler!
Ripping up paper
Potential reason 4: Just personal info, nothing sinister, but, you kow, he could be careless! Maybe! Just maybe!
Personal information
Mr. Trump, Mr. Bolton said, never told him he planned to take a document and use it for something beyond its value as a memento.
It was “sort of whatever he wants to grab for whatever reason,” Mr. Bolton said. “He may not even fully appreciate” precisely why he did certain things.