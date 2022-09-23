Newsom, just back from an international climate conference in New York, announced in a video that he signed AB 2097, which frees developers of parking requirements for new housing and businesses located within a half-mile of a public transit stop. The regulation won’t prohibit developers from building parking in their projects but will ban local jurisdictions from imposing strict off-street parking allotments.Philly, for example, had an extensive commuter rail systm which is kneecapped by local authorities wanting to preserve park-n-ride lots and low density development. Should have 5000 housing units within .5 miles of every station. At least allow it!
Friday, September 23, 2022
Shoupism
There isn't enough good public transit in the US, but this is greatly exacerbated by land use laws near rail stations.
by Atrios at 11:34