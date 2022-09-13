A good entry
GOP snoozed on abortion as a midterm issue, saw nightmare poll numbers. Now, they’ve awoken and are racing to redefine themselves.https://t.co/zMWWyaYuMq— Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) September 13, 2022
Republicans achieve their top goal of several decades, oh wow how did this happen when they weren't paying attention???.
One of the iron laws of DC journalism: Republicans are never responsible for the things they champion.