The climate crisis has driven the world to the brink of multiple “disastrous” tipping points, according to a major study.
It shows five dangerous tipping points may already have been passed due to the 1.1C of global heating caused by humanity to date.
These include the collapse of Greenland’s ice cap, eventually producing a huge sea level rise, the collapse of a key current in the north Atlantic, disrupting rain upon which billions of people depend for food, and an abrupt melting of carbon-rich permafrost.
Friday, September 09, 2022
Sounds Bad
I used to mistakenly be a bit relaxed about climate change. Not that I didn't think it wasn't real and serious, just that it was slow enough to be perhaps less than catastrophic. Ah, well, nevertheless.
