Yet, in the days that followed DeSantis’s campaign-style event to announce those arrests, cracks have begun to emerge in the state’s case amid intensifying questions about whether the governor and his election police unit have weaponized their new powers for political gain.No worries, Ron's still a Good Republican. We've got a lot invested in him!
Several of those charged told The Washington Post that they were led to believe by election officials and voter registration groups that they were eligible to vote as part of Florida’s widely publicized push to restore the voting rights of most felons. They expressed despair that they could face prison time for simply misunderstanding the law.
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Sounds Like Ron DeSantis Won The Week
According to his voluntary PR team in the press corp, he wins every week!
by Atrios at 13:30