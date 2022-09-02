Speechifying

I think three points I regularly make here on this very fine blog are:
- Yes we should have a better press corps, but we don't, and even if we did a political party can't expect them to do their job for them
- You can't expect people to come to conclusions all by themselves, even though sometimes they do. You have to spell it out. Sometimes repeatedly. It isn't enough to point out the water to the horse, gotta lead him there.
- You have to take your own side in an argument.
Now, I want to be very clear, very clear up front. Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know, because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.MAGAs aren't fringe weirdos, they run the party.
But there’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.