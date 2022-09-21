But now, the "good Republicans" are, like, Kinzinger and Cheney and that's it? I'm sure some senators tell Chuck what he wants to hear in the Senate gym, in private, but that doesn't make them good.
"Good" in this context basically means publicly acknowledging that Donald Trump is not all that great, and that's a pretty low bar!
There's a bunch of GOP officials who are going to try to sue to stop debt relief for middle class borrowers.— President Biden (@POTUS) September 20, 2022
I go to work every day to make life easier for working families. I can't for the life of me understand why these folks want to make it harder. https://t.co/3zdD5a0SKw