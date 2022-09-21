Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The Good Republicans

It's been good seeing Dark Brandon call out *Republicans* a bit more, in more general terms. It should be the case that it isn't odd to treat the opposing team as, well, the opposing team, even if you like to convey that after you've finished killing each other on the field you can still go out and have a beer.

But now, the "good Republicans" are, like, Kinzinger and Cheney and that's it? I'm sure some senators tell Chuck what he wants to hear in the Senate gym, in private, but that doesn't make them good.

"Good" in this context basically means publicly acknowledging that Donald Trump is not all that great, and that's a pretty low bar!
