Wish It Away Now

There is some range between "lockdowns and mandatory masking" and "public policy and messaging designed to offer some mitgation as well as making living with the reality of covid more bearable for those who can't afford to bear it, especially."
There is something inbetween mandatory masking and, "lol only nerd losers wear masks, you do you."
Polls don't actually support the big covid measure backlash that all INFLUENCERS agree existed, because they are the marks for the troll farms and they are still mad that their moms told them to clean their rooms.