You Don't Have To Hand It To Them

My various minor obsessions evolve over time, and my latest one really is about the enforced social norm in The Discourse about being cordial and friendly to liars and racists. You don't have to try to CANCEL THEM to just recognize them for what they are, not feel the need to sugarcoat what they are doing, and never, ever hand it to them. Or agree to appear on (metaphorically or literally) stage with them.
Social media adds a "we can see you" aspect to this. And, yes, your minority colleagues can actually see you being chummy with the skull measurers and white supremacists. As can the rest of us.