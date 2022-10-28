Elon Musk's Bird App

An emboldened cast of anonymous trolls spewed racist slurs and Nazi memes onto Twitter in the hours after billionaire industrialist Elon Musk took over the social network Thursday, raising fears of how his pledge of unrestricted free speech could fuel a new wave of online hate.
Even if Musk doesn't like the current approach to things, it was really dumb to fire the person responsible for setting it up. I mean, it's probably really dumb to fire anyone important on your "first day."
Internet community moderation is one of those highly skilled tasks that only people who have done it have any understanding of. I'm not saying it's so difficult that you need an advanced degree in troll hunting to do it, but it's on the list of things everyone imagines is easy and, well, nope.
Elon, pay me a bunch of money and I'll explain it to you.