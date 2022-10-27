Thursday, October 27, 2022

Even Worse

They win and immediately start trying to co-opt and neutralize any independent actors and spend half their time distancing themselves from them, and not in a productive way.

The productive way is to say, "Those guys are nuts, but we are reasonable, here's our reasonable version." Not "those guys are nuts fuck them we are not them we hate them we are not the party of doing that horrible thing we love working with our good friends the Republicans!!!

We can argue about who "they" refers to, precisely, but it is a pattern. When out of power there is some openness.
by Atrios at 11:30