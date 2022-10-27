FALL FUNDRAISING DAY THE LAST

I used to think I'd do this blogging thing as long as it paid the bills, and at some point I'd have to figure out what to do with the rest of my life. Truth is, though, I'm no longer sure what I could do with the rest of my life! Once upon a time I imagined a variety of possibilities - and turned down a few - but the career opportunities for 'that guy who was portrayed on West Wing for 7 seconds' aren't what they used to be!
Anyway, point is, I greatly appreciate the support!
Paypal:
Patreon:
Become a Patron!
There were a few years when this blog made "good money," since then I'd say it's been, "fine." All the advertising went from being the primary revenue to being more a bit of extra, with contributions/subscriptions/patrons/whateverImcalling them being most of the revenue.
Thanks to all! Off to Madeira for a month now (joke).