More than 500 retired U.S. military personnel — including scores of generals and admirals — have taken lucrative jobs since 2015 working for foreign governments, mostly in countries known for human rights abuses and political repression, according to a Washington Post investigation.
In Saudi Arabia, for example, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry since 2016. The ministry is led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, who U.S. intelligence agencies say approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist, as part of a brutal crackdown on dissent.
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
General Betrayus
The line between "general" and "former general" isn't very thick. It's all one big happy blob. And when this behavior is perfectly normal, you're a sucker for not being a part of it, and a traitor if you complain. The unthinkable becomes your just reward for your promotions, the promotions themselves just the step ladder to all of this.
