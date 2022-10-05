Gotta Laugh

Gotta be a few dozen students at Yale right now who were told, "get into Yale as a conservative and you will have a guaranteed elite clerkship and be set for life," and are now panicking.
The conflict between the extreme elitism of the conservative movement and their hatred (sometimes fake, sometimes not) of the elite institutions that confer the status they insist on is funny. That's why this tweet was funny. Only people who were good enough to get into that Woke Hellscape known as Yale, but chose not to go, need apply.