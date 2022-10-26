Great Moments In Political Journalism

I don't think all observations about Fetterman's stroke-impacted performance are off limits, but "eww the stroke victim makes me feel icky and gross just watching him" is not good!
There is no amount of empathy for and understanding about Fetterman’s health and recovery that changes the fact that this is absolutely painful to watch.— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 26, 2022
"Empathy, don't think that's a real thing."
Receipts pic.twitter.com/TLbQbV4aEX— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 26, 2022
Reminded that journalists absolutely fucking hated blogs, spat venom when hearing the word, until blogs that were basically "gossiping about DC in a seemingly acid way, but actually just kissed up and punched down, respecting the hierarchy, plus racism" showed up. They loved those bloggers. Like Betsy.