Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Great Moments In Political Journalism

Nuzzi continues to be one of the worst human beings in it! I don't think all observations about Fetterman's stroke-impacted performance are off limits, but "eww the stroke victim makes me feel icky and gross just watching him" is not good! "Empathy, don't think that's a real thing."

Reminded that journalists absolutely fucking hated blogs, spat venom when hearing the word, until blogs that were basically "gossiping about DC in a seemingly acid way, but actually just kissed up and punched down, respecting the hierarchy, plus racism" showed up. They loved those bloggers. Like Betsy.
by Atrios at 09:00