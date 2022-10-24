For various reasons I was reminded by the moment during the Kerry Campaign when he tried to order Green Tea and Candy Crowley flipped her shit. Even Jeb! risked putting off the rube - the ones who eat nothing but mayonnaise jello and pork fried twinkies - by losing a few pounds, according to all the Dalton grads at the New York Times.
Anyway, the problem with all the "diner safaris" wasn't that our elite publications were trying to explain Trump voters to "us."* It was that they were the people on the planet least able to do that competently.
*Half a million Trump voters in New York City - more than several states - something rarely acknowledged.