Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Hippie Shit

Ending oil dependence has long been necessary, even without the hippie shit.
Yet experts pointed to the price hikes as more than a geopolitical move. They said it was also a foray by Saudi’s de factor ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, into U.S. electoral politics: a move by the Saudi-dominated oil cartel OPEC against President Joe Biden and in favor of Donald Trump.

“The Saudis are working to get Trump re-elected and for the MAGA Republicans to win the midterms,” Bruce Riedel, a senior fellow of the Brookings Institution, told The Intercept. “Higher oil prices will undermine the Democrats.”
