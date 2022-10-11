Yet experts pointed to the price hikes as more than a geopolitical move. They said it was also a foray by Saudi’s de factor ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, into U.S. electoral politics: a move by the Saudi-dominated oil cartel OPEC against President Joe Biden and in favor of Donald Trump.
“The Saudis are working to get Trump re-elected and for the MAGA Republicans to win the midterms,” Bruce Riedel, a senior fellow of the Brookings Institution, told The Intercept. “Higher oil prices will undermine the Democrats.”
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Hippie Shit
Ending oil dependence has long been necessary, even without the hippie shit.
by Atrios at 15:30