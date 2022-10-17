The biggest hippie shit in recent years was probably The Green New Deal, in various manifestations. Obviously it's fair to quibble with any particular item, but the concept was a serious atttempt to deal with the fact that moving away from oil and reducing emissions generally would be costly.
You know the basic dialogue:
Hippies: We need to save the planet from climate change!
VSPs: whoa that's going to be costly, and therefore politically unpopular, and hit the people (poor) you hippies claim to care about the most [for limited purposes, the VSP now claims to care about poor people, also, too]
Hippies: Ok, good point, we need to put together a political package that ensures the costs and benefits are allocated fairly so that it will have broad political support!
[5 MINUTES LATER]
VSPs: What the hell is all this shit in this package that has nothing to do with climate change!!! The Left is Unserious yet again!!!