We can all be accused of some degree of hypocrisy, in the sense that we advocate for standards of behavior that we don't necessarily achieve personally. There's a range between me saying, "it's bad to do that," and then doing it, and making a political or megachurch preacher-type career in which personal virtue is my brand.
Even then there's a difference between falling short, taking the occasional hike on the Appalachian Trail, and being a serial adulterer with your flock. A difference between being imperfect and corrupt.
Of course such is the problem with making personal virtue your brand, generally.
Still, "do as I say not as I do," is not actually in the same category as, "you should be tried for murder for the thing that I did, which I should not be tried for murder for."