Tuesday, October 04, 2022

Hypocrisy

We can all be accused of some degree of hypocrisy, in the sense that we advocate for standards of behavior that we don't necessarily achieve personally. There's a range between me saying, "it's bad to do that," and then doing it, and making a political or megachurch preacher-type career in which personal virtue is my brand.

Even then there's a difference between falling short, taking the occasional hike on the Appalachian Trail, and being a serial adulterer with your flock. A difference between being imperfect and corrupt.

Of course such is the problem with making personal virtue your brand, generally.

Still, "do as I say not as I do," is not actually in the same category as, "you should be tried for murder for the thing that I did, which I should not be tried for murder for."
by Atrios at 09:00