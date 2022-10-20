U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter found that several documents between Trump’s allies must be made public, as they showed that the group participated in a “knowing misrepresentation of voter fraud numbers in Georgia when seeking to overturn the election results in federal court.”
“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Carter wrote. “The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Lock Him Up!
I get that if you're indicting a former president it's reasonable to make sure the 'i's are dotted and the 't's are crossed, but powerful people needed to be held to higher, not lower, standards. Weird powerful people don't see it that way!
