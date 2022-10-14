Nasty People

I continue to ponder just how nasty the people involved with this are. Sure the obviously racist stuff is bad enough, but on top of that, or complementary to that, they are just horribly cruel people more broadly.
We do have a bit of a problem in a system where "stepping on other people" is often rewarded. I'm not being utopian here, "oh wouldn't it be great if really nice people were in charge?!?!?!?!", I just mean it's a problem that the biggest fucking assholes in the country run almost everything.