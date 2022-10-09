Three Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official held a conversation last fall that included racist remarks, derisive statements about their colleagues and council President Nury Martinez saying a white councilman handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory,” according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by The Times.
“They’re raising him like a little white kid,” Martinez said. “I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I’ll bring him back.”
During this section of the conversation, Martinez also refers to Bonin’s young son as “ese changito,” or that little monkey.
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Sounds Bad
But we are in the post-racial era of the John Roberts court.
by Atrios at 17:30