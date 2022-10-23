The Marketplace Of Ideas

It's changed a bit, but for a long time the WaPo opinion section's primary purpose was for elites in different camps to send public memos to each other. Mostly the center right having a little debate with the right about who to bomb next. No I don't quite understand why this was a necessary function, but that was basically what it was for.
Along those lines, questioning the integritude of the institutions populated by friends of the Washington Post Editorial Board is not the kind of public memo that is acceptable.
Debate me, you cowards! Wait, where's my microphone...