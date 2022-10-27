The Rough Streets Of The Main Line

Haley's kid goes to Villanova, which is in the old money Philly suburbs. The Main Line. I mean, I'm frightened by the suburbs, but walking off of Villanova's campus doesn't take you to the kinds places which are coded "dangerous" to Americans, whatever the reality.
My son goes to school here in Pennsylvania. And as a mom, I worry about his safety every single time he steps foot off campus.— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 26, 2022
I know @DrOz will have the backs of law enforcement and keep our kids safe—and that's why I'm asking you all to vote for him on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/Khp6wFN0Fp
If we're meant to understand that PHILLY IS SCARY, Villanova is 6 miles from the border of Philly. I walk a lot, but probably the kid isn't doing that walk.