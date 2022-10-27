Thursday, October 27, 2022

The Rough Streets Of The Main Line

Haley's kid goes to Villanova, which is in the old money Philly suburbs. The Main Line. I mean, I'm frightened by the suburbs, but walking off of Villanova's campus doesn't take you to the kinds places which are coded "dangerous" to Americans, whatever the reality.

If we're meant to understand that PHILLY IS SCARY, Villanova is 6 miles from the border of Philly. I walk a lot, but probably the kid isn't doing that walk.
by Atrios at 15:30