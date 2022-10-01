The Twitter Bots

Lol.
(this one is sarcastic)
Elon just unveiled the Teslabot and it’s LOOKING AMAZING. Welcome to the future! pic.twitter.com/xgfeOy3yVj— Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) October 1, 2022
Much like, "the best use for self-driving car technology is a robotaxi," thinking "the best use of advanced [haha] robotics technology is making a humanoid robot," is just 13-year-old nerd from 1985 shit. You'd use the neato but expensive technology to make task-specific, even if somewhat flexible, machines, not Rosey the Robot.