Saturday, October 01, 2022

The Twitter Bots

Because I can't help myself, I woke up and searched twitter for news about Elon's exciting robot unveiling and saw about 12,000 tweets calling it the most amazing thing they'd ever seen.

Lol. (this one is sarcastic)
Much like, "the best use for self-driving car technology is a robotaxi," thinking "the best use of advanced [haha] robotics technology is making a humanoid robot," is just 13-year-old nerd from 1985 shit. You'd use the neato but expensive technology to make task-specific, even if somewhat flexible, machines, not Rosey the Robot.

by Atrios at 11:30