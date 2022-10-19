WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury.
Macchiaroli made clear he would be pitting the Justice Department’s theory against Riley’s 26 years of service, including his role on Jan. 6. Jurors heard Tuesday that Riley was the first officer to respond to the scene when pipe bombs were discovered at the RNC and DNC headquarters near the Capitol.