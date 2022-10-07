A top Justice Department official told former President Donald J. Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House, according to two people briefed on the matter.Why write it this way??? Who could possibly imagine he was being fully cooperative???
The outreach from the official, Jay I. Bratt, who leads the department’s counterintelligence operations, is the most concrete indication yet that investigators remain skeptical that Mr. Trump has been fully cooperative in their efforts to recover documents the former president was supposed to have turned over to the National Archives at the end of his term.
Friday, October 07, 2022
What Cooperation
Of course he has more documents, and he isn't cooperating!!!
