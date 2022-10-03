“The problem with specific performance, especially with Elon Musk, is that it’s unclear whether the order of the court would be obeyed,” retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Carolyn Berger told CNBC in July. “And the courts in Delaware — courts all over — are very concerned about issuing a decision or issuing an order that then is ignored, flouted.”
Monday, October 03, 2022
What If He Gives A Finger To The Ref
This piece is about Musk and the likelihood that he'll blow up (metaphorically) the Delaware Court of Chancery if he receives an unfavorable ruling. But, really, it's about the danger of people deciding the rules don't apply to them, and how it would frigthen the titans of the economy if their little corner of the justice system worked the way they seem to want the rest of the economy/country to work.
