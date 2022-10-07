A key issue with Horizon’s development to date, according to Shah’s internal memos, is that the people building it inside Meta appear to not be using it that much. “For many of us, we don’t spend that much time in Horizon and our dogfooding dashboards show this pretty clearly,” he wrote to employees on September 15th. “Why is that? Why don’t we love the product we’ve built so much that we use it all the time? The simple truth is, if we don’t love it, how can we expect our users to love it?”I suppose my longest interaction with "VR" was at an art exhibit, a VR video installation. 20 minute or so 'movie.' Not interactive VR, I suppose, but 360. It was neat, both as technology and as a good art piece. I liked it. I was ready for it to be over. The focus never felt quite right and after awhile that is unpleasant.
In a follow-up memo dated September 30th, Shah said that employees still weren’t using Horizon enough, writing that a plan was being made to “hold managers accountable” for having their teams use Horizon at least once a week. “Everyone in this organization should make it their mission to fall in love with Horizon Worlds. You can’t do that without using it. Get in there. Organize times to do it with your colleagues or friends, in both internal builds but also the public build so you can interact with our community.”
Friday, October 07, 2022
You. Must. Love. It. Or. Else.
Going great, guys.
