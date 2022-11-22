Never miss a chance to fuck things up.
The hero was Richard Fierro, who went to Club Q with his family to celebrate a friend’s birthday and watch the drag show, which included a performance by his 22-year-old daughter’s best friend.
When he heard the shots, Fierro hit the floor, then saw the shooter.
“I ran across the bar, grabbed the guy from the back and pulled him down and pinned him against the stairs,” Fierro told The Washington Post on Monday.
And then, the boys in blue arrive.
The fight with the gunman left Mr. Fierro covered in blood, he said. When the police arrived, officers tackled him and put him in handcuffs. He said he was held in a police car for more than an hour and screamed and pleaded to be let go so that he could see what had happened to his family.