That all looks pretty reprehensible, but maybe that’s the point. See, Sam Bankman-Fried was so committed to his philosophy of effective philanthropy that he was prepared to make himself appear to be the epitome of a despicable human being, and spend many years in prison, all to teach us that finance is a wasteful cesspool that needs to be reined in for the good of humanity. And, the place to start is his particular corner of the cesspool: crypto.As for Sam's boosters, they're still holding out hope that the money spigot gets turned back on.
Sunday, November 27, 2022
But They Won't Learn
"Crytpo" has a "no true Scotsman" issue, in that no matter what you point at, it's fans will tell you it isn't the real purity of essence crytpo, or whatever
by Atrios at 13:00