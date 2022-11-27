Sunday, November 27, 2022

But They Won't Learn

"Crytpo" has a "no true Scotsman" issue, in that no matter what you point at, it's fans will tell you it isn't the real purity of essence crytpo, or whatever
That all looks pretty reprehensible, but maybe that’s the point. See, Sam Bankman-Fried was so committed to his philosophy of effective philanthropy that he was prepared to make himself appear to be the epitome of a despicable human being, and spend many years in prison, all to teach us that finance is a wasteful cesspool that needs to be reined in for the good of humanity. And, the place to start is his particular corner of the cesspool: crypto.
As for Sam's boosters, they're still holding out hope that the money spigot gets turned back on.
by Atrios at 13:00