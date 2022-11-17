Defund the SEC

A big crypto-bro candidate was Carrick Flynn, who was pushed by Pelosi's PAC, for mysterious reasons. Fortunately he lost to Andrea Salinas, who just won her seat in Oregon. SBF also gave a bunch of money to Vox, which promoted Carrick.
There's a very long piece to be written about all the ways SBF's money corrupted this election cycle, all the corrupt people who joined in, and the influence they had, hiding behind "Effective Altruism", which was just a front for this scam. Some of your faves are involved!
Of course the problem with corrupt systems is that everyone involved is tainted, or their friends are, so best not to mention it.
Just because you call something "altruism" doesn't mean it is. "Prosperity gospel for agnostics" was what someone (sorry, forget who!) called it.
Just because you call something "altruism" doesn't mean it is. "Prosperity gospel for agnostics" was what someone (sorry, forget who!) called it.
...found it
It's a prosperity gospel for agnostics— Milan Kovac (@solargroovy) November 12, 2022