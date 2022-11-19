11 years. Made the mistke of defrauding rich people.
Like many hyped things in tech - even the mostly non-fraudulent ones - an unexamined question at the time was, "even if your magic blood box worked as advertised, so what?"
Not every neato invention is a world-changing trillion dollar business. What was underlying this belief that cheaper easier blood tests was a Big Fucking Deal? We don't all need a daily basic metabolic panel, or whatever. True innovations would make some diagnostic tests (like some cancer marker screenings) cheaper/faster, but that would hardly be WORLD CHANGING and certainly wouldn't be massively profitable. Just, you know, a good innovation.