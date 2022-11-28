Monday, November 28, 2022

Hot Dog Guy Dot Gif

Funny because the NYT was the lead offender on this, a fact strangely missing from this piece

Election's over, time to revisit the weird epidemic of crime coverage. How did that happen? Wasn't us!

It isn't necessarily the case that local media should embrace the role of local booster, but it's a bit odd to promote the perspective that their city is a shithole murder hell.

That's fairly normal for local broadcast news in smaller cities, but their audiences are generally suburbanites who love to hear scary tales about Them in the urban hellholes.

A bit odd from The New York Times. Just objective science, I guess, as always.
by Atrios at 13:30